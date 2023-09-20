'How Long Will We Wait?' Ask Women MPs on Women's Reservation Bill Taking Effect

She continued that Article 334 of the Bill said that reservation will only come into affect once delimitation has been undertaken. "Delimitation will only be undertaken after the relevant figures for the next Census have been published. The rotation of seats for women shall take affect after every subsequent exercise of delimitation," Moitra said.

"We don't know if and when we will actually have 33% of women sitting in LS. The date of the next census is entirely indeterminate. Therefore, the date of the delimitation exercise is doubly indeterminate," she further said.

"Can there be a greater jhumla? Forget 2024, This may not even be possible in 2029 [...] it is not Women's Reservation Bill, it's Women Reservation Rescheduling Bill," Moitra remarked.