2029, 2034, Or 2039? When Will Women's Reservation Bill Be Really Implemented?

This means that the chances of the bill being effectively operationalised before the 2029 elections are dim, as pointed Opposition leaders, too.

"The NCP [Nationalist Congress Party] stands firmly in its (Women's Reservation Bill) support. However, this is a post-dated cheque, because neither Census nor delimitation has been done. So, it might be implemented in 2029," NCP leader Supriya Sule told news agency PTI, after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha also told PTI: "It is not yet clear if the Women's Reservation Bill will be implemented in 2029 or 2034. This is a post-dated commitment by the government."