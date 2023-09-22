2029, 2034, Or 2039? When Will Women's Reservation Bill Be Really Implemented?

Several Opposition MPs questioned as to when the Bill will be implemented.
"It is safe to say that one cannot happen without the other – that is, the census and the Women's Reservation Bill. This is there in the spirit of the bill itself," said Yashaswini Basu, who works as Outreach Lead at Nyaaya, an initiative of Vidhi Centre For Legal Policy.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill 2023, known colloquially as the Women's Reservation Bill, which promises 33 percent seat reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, states:
Once the bill clears both houses of the Parliament, it will be sent for President Droupdi Murmu's assent. However, will come into force, "following the first census after the bill is published." Based on this fresh census the delimitation will take place, and based on this delimitation, the constituencies for women will be chosen," Rohin Bhatt, who practises constitutional law, and is a human rights litigator, explained.
Delimitation refers to the change in the total number of Parliamentary and Assembly seats, based on population. For context, India's Lok Sabha seats increased from 494 to 522 after the 1961 census, and from 522 to 543 after the 1971 census.
Speaking to The Quint, Basu added:
This means that the chances of the bill being effectively operationalised before the 2029 elections are dim, as pointed Opposition leaders, too.
"The NCP [Nationalist Congress Party] stands firmly in its (Women's Reservation Bill) support. However, this is a post-dated cheque, because neither Census nor delimitation has been done. So, it might be implemented in 2029," NCP leader Supriya Sule told news agency PTI, after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha also told PTI: "It is not yet clear if the Women's Reservation Bill will be implemented in 2029 or 2034. This is a post-dated commitment by the government."
The last census in India was conducted in 2011 – with the next one scheduled to take place in 2021. But the pandemic disrupted this timeline. The government has since then pushed it by at least eight times, with the official reason being cited as the COVID-19 pandemic.
But when the census takes place plays a crucial role in when the bill is implemented. Why? According to Article 82 of the Constitution, which was amended in 2002, the delimitation process can be carried out based on the first census taken after 2026. But this was assuming that there would be a decadal census in 2021, and the delimitation would happen after the 2031 census.
To give a sample timeline for perspective:
2024: Post elections, house listing is carried out, a crucial process for census.
2025: Census takes place.
2026-2027: Census is published.
But as per this timeline, there is no clarity on whether the next decadal census will now occur in 2036 – following which the delimitation may take place.
This could mean that the Women's Reservation Bill is well not implemented before 2039.
The bill also does not mention, specify or define how these 1/3rd seats, which are to be reserved for women, will be chosen.
While the bill introduced by UPA-II also did not mention how these constituencies would be chosen, the government had proposed a system of draws. This will ensure that the same seat is not reserved for more than three consecutive elections, the government had said.
So, what happens if the government changes in the meantime?
"Once the bill has passed Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and the president's assent – it is the law. But for all other purposes, it is not enforced until there is a gazette notification. Once a bill commences, the next census after that, whenever it takes place – whenever it may be, will it come into effect. There is no question of lapsing," Bhatt said.
