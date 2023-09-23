Pramila Dandavate — The First Woman to Table Women's Reservation Bill in 1996

Born on 27, August, 1928 in Malvan Taluka of Konkan, Maharashtra, Pramila began navigating through politics at an early age. Having after enrolled herself in the women’s wing of the RSS, she quit soon as she realised that their "ideology was too narrow.”

Her attitude, she said, was changing towards society. She said, "I was deeply drawn towards the downtrodden,” as quoted in this India Today piece of 1978.

About this time, she was also drawn towards Madhu Dandavate (former Union Finance Minister) and Janata Dal leader, who was then a journalist. Shortly after, she joined the Rashtriya Sevak Dal, a rival body of the RSS. "I feel that this organisation moulded my personality to a great extent," she said in the interview.