What Is Delimitation & What Does Women's Reservation Bill Have To Do With It?

The constitution mandates that delimitation be conducted after every census.

Article 82 of the Constitution (“Readjustment after each census”) mandates that there be a “readjustment” in the “allocation of seats to every state” in Lok Sabha, and the division of every state into constituencies “upon completion of each Census”. Articles 170, 330, and 332 also reiterate the same need for readjustment/redrawing.

Now, for the delimitation to actually be carried out, the Parliament must frame a law that would authorise a Delimitation Commission to initiate the exercise. This is done as per powers given to the parliament by Article 327 of the Indian Constitution.

The enactment of such a law is to be followed by the setting up of a delimitation commission, which will carry out the actual exercise. The delimitation commission is to be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, and its members will comprise of Election Commission employees, including the Chief Election Commissioner. The orders of the delimitation commission are legally binding, and cannot be modified by the parliament or any other body.

Once the delimitation commission’s draft report is ready, the body gets it published in the Gazette of India and seeks necessary feedback, if any, from the public. The feedback is then incorporated into the final report, and the changes come into place once approved by the President.