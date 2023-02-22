With Love, From Pakistan: How Sridevi Saved Me From Political Disenchantment

This week as the world watched the documentary series The Romantics on the OTT platform Netflix, a new generation is captivated by the alluring siren that was our Sridevi. As she dances on to the screen, there must have been many a collective sigh amongst family and friend circles that had been witness to her magic.

After all, even now the opening strains to Tere Mere Honto Pe, and Mere Haatho Mai Nau Nau Choorhiya (Chandni, 1989) and Kabhi Mai Kahoon (Lamhe, 1991) have the power to usher in our young hopeful selves, and to lift the dark clouds of our 2023 grief.

The other day The Guardian carried a feature on people who have started stockpiling discontinued consumer products. They do this, they explain, as it takes them back to the 1980s. As one interviewee explained it is like “time travelling”. A whiff of a particular perfume spray or taste of a chocolate bar "takes me straight back to the 1980s, getting ready to go out, and all that excitement of going out as a teenager, wondering if I was going to meet that special someone, and feeling quite excited about life.”

Perhaps, that explains the magic of Sridevi and our insatiable love affair with her—she makes us feel excited about our lives again. This is why her goofy Hawa Hawai is still the stuff of a delightful school performance even now.

One click of the heels and we are the unstoppable Seema from Mr India (1987), a twirl under an umbrella and we are the effervescent Manju from ChaalBaaz (1989).