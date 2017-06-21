Looking Back at Benazir’s Politics on Her Death Anniversary

In an interview with journalist Reya von Galen, on her birthday, 21 June 2007, months before she was assassinated that December, Benazir Bhutto opened up about her understanding of politics, her vision for Pakistan and her relationship with religion

In the video, Bhutto accepts that her father and former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s execution ensured that she entered politics, a path she would not have otherwise chosen for herself. She also spoke about being a woman leader in a Muslim country like Pakistan.