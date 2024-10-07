Will Escalation in the Middle East Harm the Indian Economy?

The Israel-Hamas war completes one year today without either side achieving its objectives. The war has now engulfed Lebanon as well. Israel has, besides pounding Beirut and South Lebanon with missiles and bombs, killed Hezbollah's chief and other key operatives.

Iran jumped into the fray and launched more than 200 missiles at Israel, with some reaching their targets. Israel has promised to retaliate at the time of its choosing. There are serious apprehensions that Israel may successfully hit Iran’s oil and nuclear facilities.