Iran's Ballistic Missile Attack Changed Nothing. What Will Israel Do Now?

The clock continues to tick in the Middle East as the world awaits the promised Israeli response to the Iranian ballistic missile attack of 1 October. Just what form it will take, and its timing, remain a matter of speculation.

Some observers think that the attack will focus on Iran’s oil production infrastructure, while others believe that it could target its nuclear facilities. As for the timing, the suggestions are that it will take place only after the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah which ends on Friday evening.

A day before the Iranian ballistic missile strike, on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu directly addressed the Iranian people and attacked its theocratic regime for plunging the region “deeper into darkness and deeper into war.”