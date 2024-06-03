All Eyes On Rafah — Will Our Activism Also Be AI-Generated Now?

One grainy black-and-white photo shook the world in 1972. Nick Ut's photograph of the ‘Napalm Girl’ during the Vietnam War was not aesthetically pleasing. It was raw, a searing indictment of war's brutality. Fast forward to today, and social media activism often leans towards the other extreme: perfectly composed images, crafted with algorithms to elicit a quick share and forget.

The violence in Palestine has been simmering for months now. The atrocities have been documented in images and videos that are surfacing from there. Yet, these visuals failed to spark the widespread social media outrage that an AI-generated image of ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ did, garnering nearly 47 million shares to date. What does this phenomenon tell us about the nature of online activism? Is it more about manicured aesthetics than sustained engagement with complex issues?

This is the unsettling reality of AI-generated activism, where algorithms churn out petitions, slogans, and social media content in the name of social justice. While it promises democratisation and virality of movements, a closer look reveals a potential pitfall: is AI sanitising outrage, diluting the gravity of real-world atrocities with a constant stream of perfectly curated anger?