Why Many Indians Love a Trump or Netanyahu, Despite Contradictions and History

In India too, there is an increasing and subliminal sense that beyond the romantic notions of liberality, democracy and morality that are historically affixed to the Democrat Party, it is the Republican dispensations that are more pro-India. In the last couple of decades, there could be good arguments to support that view, especially with the accompanying politics and positions of someone like George W Bush and Donald Trump, that were coincidentally seen as harder on India’s traditional nemesis — Pakistan.

Therefore, the notion that Republicans are better because they are more strident in taking on Pakistan or China, is rooted in the simplistic equation that ‘my enemy’s enemy is my friend’, as the Democrats tend to be more restrained and measured in words (think, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden).