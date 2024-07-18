BJP Extrapolating Trump’s Assassination Attempt to Its Own Fate is Quite Absurd

Political assassinations usually reflect a nebulous desire to prevent a leader, representing a different ideology, from coming to power or an attempt to stop those leaders who oppose a prevalent ideology. It could also be an act of vengeance.

Derivative Assassination, written by Lydon LaRouche on the killing of Indira Gandhi, elevates the recounting of the prime minister's assassination to a theoretical level, with ample clues to understand the subsequent killings of politicians all over the world.