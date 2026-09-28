Viral Outrage, Unequal Justice: Why Indian Hit & Run Laws Need an Update

On 21 September, in Greater Noida West, a speeding Mahindra Thar struck a scooter and threw a couple onto the road, leaving them bloodied and broken. The driver fled the scene.

Neeraj, 40, a lawyer practising before the Supreme Court, was declared brought dead by the hospital. His wife remains in a coma with 18 fractures across her body. Her pelvic region is crushed. Medical bills exceed Rs 7 lakh, as reported in the news the next day.

The Thar came from the wrong side of the road. It was speeding, and allegedly, the occupants were consuming alcohol. As per news reports, Section 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been invoked, but that is not legally sustainable, as the section stands suspended at the government's directive.

Also, the Delhi High Court, while dismissing a PIL seeking enforcement of Section 106(2), famously called the hit-and-run section, held that the power to enforce the section by notifying the date on which the provision would come into force was with the Central government, and not the court.