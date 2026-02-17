'I Raised Him Alone': Sahil's Mother’s Plea for Justice After Car Crash

advertisement
Sahil Dhaneshra, a 23-year-old resident of Dwarka, Delhi, died on 3 February 2026 after his motorcycle was struck head-on by a speeding SUV near Lal Bahadur Shastri College.
According to Hindustan Times, Dhaneshra’s mother, Inna Makan, alleged that the SUV occupants were making stunt videos for social media when the accident occurred. She stated that her son was on his way to work when the SUV, driven in the opposite lane, collided with his motorcycle. Makan described the incident as a criminal act, not a mere accident, and called for strict action against those responsible.
As reported by Deccan Herald, a video filmed from inside the SUV captured the moment of the collision. The footage, allegedly recorded by the driver’s sister, shows the vehicle entering a narrow road and colliding head-on with Dhaneshra’s motorcycle as he overtook a bus. Police confirmed that the minor driver was apprehended and later granted interim bail due to his Class 10 board examinations.
As highlighted by Financial Express, Makan released an emotional video on social media, stating, “I raised my child for 23 years as a single mother. On February 3, my innocent child was blown away by a car. I am a helpless mother.” She further claimed that an ambulance was present at the scene but her son was not immediately taken to the hospital, despite her pleas.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the post-mortem report revealed that Dhaneshra suffered a serious head injury, heavy bleeding in the brain, a broken arm, and several broken ribs. Doctors concluded that he died due to severe bleeding and major damage to vital organs caused by the crash. The report confirmed the high-impact nature of the accident.
“An ambulance was there but he was not taken to the hospital. After I screamed, Sahil was picked by his legs and hands, without any support to the neck, and taken to the hospital,” Makan said, describing the aftermath of the accident.
Footage reviewed by investigators showed the SUV swerving into the opposite lane and narrowly missing a bus before the fatal collision. The video is being examined as key evidence in the ongoing investigation, and all vehicles involved have been seized for inspection.
The autopsy findings detailed multiple fractures and internal injuries, consistent with a high-speed impact. Police stated that the SUV driver did not possess a valid licence and that the vehicle had several prior overspeeding challans.
In a separate public appeal, Makan urged authorities and the public to support her demand for justice. She highlighted the presence of multiple traffic violations associated with the SUV and called for greater parental vigilance regarding road safety.
“There were 13 challans on this car. Many of the UP state and all are for over speeding,” Makan told media, emphasising the need for accountability.
Police confirmed that a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the investigation remains ongoing as the probe continues. The injured taxi driver involved in the pile-up was treated at IGI Hospital, and final medical opinions are awaited.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.