'My Son Died in a Hit-and-Run. His Killers Got Bail Because the Law is in Limbo'

On 25 June, we got a call at a little after 7 am. It came on my wife’s mobile phone. She picked up the call. The person on the other side said, "Sarthak has met with an accident. He has been taken to the hospital'

By the time we reached the hospital, the first thing we heard was, "Sorry, he's no more'. Our world came to an end there and then.

My son, Sarthak Mattoo, used to work with an event management company base in Gurugram. On 24 June, he was on the phone with his colleagues for a long time because they had an event coming up.

On 25 June, he may have had a meeting or a recce, for which he was headed to Noida from Gurugram oh his bike when he met with an accident happened near the Rajokri border near Delhi's Vasant Kunj locality.