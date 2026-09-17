'I've Ridden for Over 30 Years. Sia's Case Shows Why More Women Must Ride'

My father was a maverick in ways that, even today, will be considered incredibly modern and forward-thinking.

He married a 16-year-old, promising her father that he would fully support her in her studies for as long as she wished. Not only did he keep his word; she ended up with a PhD, and he also tried to teach her to ride a Lambretta scooter. Sadly, she was too short for it.

He started all his kids young, standing in front.