What Pune Floods Are Teaching Us About Building Climate-Resilient Cities

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

Pune is currently facing severe weather as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for extremely heavy rains. Tragically, several fatalities have been reported due to rain-related incidents, and low-lying areas are experiencing flooding.

Rescue efforts are underway in affected neighbourhoods, particularly in Ekta Nagar, as authorities and the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) mobilise to assist residents.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sixth Assessment report published in 2022, urban areas face high climate risks from sea level rise, cyclones, intense rainfall leading to floods, heat waves, and drought.

Unplanned urbanisation combined with poor infrastructure increases the vulnerability of cities to climate risks, particularly in developing nations.