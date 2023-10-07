Yeh Jo India Hai Na | Sikkim: Were Lessons Learnt From 2013 Uttarakhand Floods?

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

A classic extreme weather event, torrential rain over the remote South Lhonak glacial lake, way in excess of the state’s normal rainfall, causes it to burst, resulting in flash floods that bring death and destruction to large parts of Sikkim downstream.

Rewind 10 years to Uttarakhand in June 2013. A cloudburst over Chorabari Tal glacial lake, above the Kedarnath shrine, causes a devastating flash flood.