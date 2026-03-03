Real Story Behind Modi Govt's Stand isn't Israel or Iran, it's UAE

Two phone calls and two meetings lie at the core of India's stand in the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

The government of India's first public response after Israel attacked Iran and the latter struck American bases in Gulf countries and retaliated against Israel, were two posts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X account that provided details of two phone conversations.

The first post was on PM Modi's conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The second was on his conversation with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The above two posts also went out in Arabic and Hebrew, respectively.

There was no conversation by the PM with Iran, giving a clear indication that India had chosen a side in the conflict: the US-Israel alliance that also includes the UAE.

However, if one reads between the lines, it becomes clear that the story behind India's stand isn't Israel. It is the UAE.

Note the difference in tone of PM Modi's posts.

PM Modi refers to Sheikh Zayed as his "brother" and he "strongly condemned" the attacks on the UAE. The PM expressed solidarity with the UAE but stopped short of naming Iran.