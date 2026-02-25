Modi Meets Netanyahu, Gets Ceremonial Welcome Amid India's Wobbly Gaza Stance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tel Aviv on 25 February 2026 for his second state visit to Israel. He was received at the airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu. The visit includes bilateral talks, a ceremonial welcome, and Modi’s scheduled address to the Israeli Parliament, Knesset. This trip aims to deepen cooperation in defence, technology, trade, and innovation between India and Israel.
According to Deccan Herald, Modi was honoured with a ceremonial welcome at the airport, where Netanyahu greeted him as a “dear friend.” Both leaders, accompanied by their spouses, proceeded to the Knesset for an official reception ceremony. Modi expressed anticipation for productive discussions aimed at strengthening the longstanding friendship between the two nations.
As reported by The Hindu, this visit marks Modi’s second trip to Israel, following his historic 2017 visit. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Knesset. The agenda includes wide-ranging talks with Netanyahu, a meeting with President Isaac Herzog, and interactions with the Indian diaspora. Modi emphasised the robust strategic partnership and the shared vision for innovation and prosperity.
Coverage revealed that Modi’s flight to Tel Aviv was the most tracked worldwide on the day of his arrival. The visit is positioned as an opportunity to review progress in the India-Israel strategic partnership and to discuss cooperation in science, technology, defence, agriculture, and water management. Both leaders are expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the two countries plan to upgrade their relationship to a “special strategic partnership.” Multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, including agreements on advanced defence systems and a secrecy mechanism for new categories of cooperation. Modi’s itinerary also includes attending an innovation exhibition and a private dinner hosted by Netanyahu.
“I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management... defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties,” Modi stated before his departure.
Statements from opposition leaders in India criticised the timing of Modi’s visit, citing ongoing international criticism of Netanyahu’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank. Congress leaders accused the government of abandoning the Palestinian cause and called for Modi to address humanitarian concerns during his Knesset speech.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Israel’s opposition requested Netanyahu to resolve a domestic political dispute to enable their participation in Modi’s parliamentary address. The opposition insisted that the President of the Supreme Court be invited as per protocol, otherwise they would boycott the event. This reflects ongoing political tensions within Israel during the high-profile visit.
Further details show that Modi’s visit was at Netanyahu’s invitation, with both leaders aiming to set new goals for the strategic partnership. Modi reiterated his commitment to consolidating enduring bonds and advancing cooperation in multiple sectors.
At the start of the week, analysis showed that Netanyahu publicly proposed a “hexagon” of alliances, naming India as a key partner. The plan envisions strategic cooperation among India, Arab nations, African nations, and Mediterranean countries. However, no formal endorsement of this alliance structure has been made by India or other named countries.
“We will create an entire system, essentially a ‘hexagon’ of alliances around or within the Middle East,” Netanyahu said, describing India as a “global power” and Modi as a “personal” friend.
