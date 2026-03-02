'48 Leaders Killled; Open to Talks': What Trump Said on Attacking Iran

US President Donald Trump has stated that American military operations against Iran will continue until all objectives are achieved, following the joint US-Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump has indicated that the conflict could last up to four weeks and has also expressed a willingness to engage in talks with Iran’s new leadership, even as military actions persist across the region.
Trump described the ongoing operation as proceeding at “lightning speed,” claiming that “48 Iranian leaders are gone in one shot.” He further stated that the US military’s campaign, codenamed Operation Epic Fury, is “moving along rapidly,” and that Iran’s new leadership has indicated a willingness to engage in talks.
Trump has said that the bombing of Iran is expected to continue for at least another week, with the possibility of extending up to a month. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with Iranian state media reporting over 200 deaths and more than 700 injuries in Iran alone, while US military sources confirmed the deaths of three American service members.
As noted in an article by The Guardian, Trump has linked the military operation to his claims regarding the 2020 US election, suggesting that allegations of Iranian interference influenced his decision to order the strikes. He also stated his willingness to speak with Iran’s remaining leadership, emphasizing that the military campaign would continue until US objectives are met.
Trump reiterated in a video message that “combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives.” This statement was posted on his social media platform, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to sustained military action.
“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long,” Trump said, as quoted in multiple interviews.
Statements indicated that Trump expects the conflict to last “about four weeks,” describing it as a “four-week process” and suggesting that the scale of Iran as a country necessitates a prolonged campaign. He also mentioned openness to further talks with Iranian officials but did not specify a timeline for such negotiations.
Trump’s remarks have come amid reports that Iran agreed to unprecedented terms in nuclear negotiations prior to the strikes, including zero stockpiling of nuclear material and allowing US inspectors access to nuclear sites. Analysis showed that despite these diplomatic advances, the US proceeded with military action, citing the need for regime change and strategic objectives.
Trump has also claimed that the US military destroyed and sank nine Iranian naval ships, with further operations targeting the remainder of Iran’s fleet. Coverage revealed that Trump views the military campaign as serving not only US interests but also those of the broader international community.
“We’re doing our job not just for us but for the world,” Trump stated, emphasizing the global implications of the conflict.
Trump’s willingness to negotiate has been echoed by US officials, who noted that Iran’s interim leadership has signaled openness to talks. Reporting indicated that while Trump is prepared to engage diplomatically, military operations will continue until the administration’s objectives are fully realized.
