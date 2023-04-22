Votes & Violence: How Chief Ministers Have Dealt With the Gangs of Uttar Pradesh

The spree of dubious encounter killings of dacoits by the police in Uttar Pradesh ever since the controversial saffron-clad monk Yogi Adityanath assumed the reins of this country’s most populous state has raised considerable controversy. Even more shocking has been the mysterious execution by unknown assassins of two jailed criminal warlords while being taken to the hospital under heavy police guard in broad daylight and under the glare of media cameras.

To make matters even more suspicious, two younger members of the same dacoit family were shot dead in an encounter barely a week ago. It may be interesting to compare the current scenario in Uttar Pradesh to four decades ago when dacoits and police encounters had also raised a furore in the state; a state then ruled by none other than another contentious political personality — Vishwanath Pratap Singh.