'Took Over After Elder Brothers Went to Prison': Who was Atiq Ahmed's Son Asad?

Asad Ahmed — 21-year-old son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and the alleged mastermind of the shootout that led to the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness against Atiq in a murder case — was killed in a police encounter on Thursday, 13 April.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Asad was shot dead along with Ghulam, another accused in the case, by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF).
Asad's encounter took place in Jhansi while Atiq was being presented in a Prayagraj court in connection with the case.
Born and brought up in Lucknow, Asad was the third son of Atiq. As per sources, Asad started assisting his father after two of his elder brothers were imprisoned in different criminal cases.
However, there was no criminal case against Asad before the Umesh Pal murder case.
On 24 February 2023, Pal was shot dead along with two police security personnel outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj. Based on a complaint filed by Pal's wife, a case was filed against Atiq, Asad, Atiq's brother Ashraf, Ghulam, and others. Sources said that Asad planned and executed the shootout.
On 28 March, Atiq and two others were found guilty by a Prayagraj court of kidnapping Pal in 2007. Seven others, including Atiq's brother Ashraf, were acquitted.
Atiq Ahmed, a former Member of Parliament and five-time MLA in Uttar Pradesh, was accused of orchestrating the murder of BSP leader Raju Pal, who was killed in 2005, shortly after he defeated Atiq's brother Ashraf in a bypoll.
Atiq surrendered to the police in 2008 after political and police pressure, but was released in 2012.
He later became part of the Apna Dal and won the seat for the fifth time in 2002. The next year, he returned to the SP and became MP in 2004 from the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency.
But being accused of Raju Pal's murder put a dent in his political career. Though he contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on an SP ticket, he lost. Soon after, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav distanced himself from Atiq owing to his criminal background.
Atiq was until recently held in Sabarmati jail for allegedly assaulting faculty members of an agricultural research institute in Prayagraj in 2016.
At present, he is facing over 70 cases of murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and assault – including the recent Umesh Pal murder case.