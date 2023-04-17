Two Questions About Atiq Ahmed's Murder: One for the Cops & One for Politicians

Who stands to gain from the murder of these two gangsters? What message is being sent to the people? When I say the message, I also mean the slogans of Jai Shri Ram that were chanted after the murder was executed.

The background and ramifications cannot be ruled out either. Atiq may have stashed away his money with some politicians and builders investing in Uttar Pradesh. He was apparently in touch with some gunrunners in Punjab, who got the weapons and drones from Pakistan and the Inter-Services Intelligence. They probably got wind of the fact that National Investigation Agency(NIA) may take over the matter after media reports about Atiq confessing his association with Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hafiz Saeed and smuggling weapons, surface.



Incidentally, the pistol used to kill Atiq and Ashraf was also used in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab. Obviously, this matter is too convoluted to be investigated shoddily or superficially and needs an in-depth investigation, taking into account if there were prospects of triggering a communal frenzy, discomfort in revelation of details, and potential cover-ups.