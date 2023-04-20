Atiq Ahmed Killing: Who is Sundar Bhati - the Man Who Allegedly Supplied the Gun

Just days after gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot and killed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, media reports claimed that the guns used in the shooting were supplied by jailed UP gangster Sundar Bhati's gang.

Bhati, a gangster from western Uttar Pradesh, rose to infamy in the 1990s and early 2000s, going from working as a transporter in UP to becoming one of the most notorious faces in the criminal underworld.

Presently accused in 62 cases across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi, Bhati is wanted for a range of crimes including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, looting, and more.

UP police arrested Sundar Bhati in 2014. In 2015, Bhati and five members of his gang were arrested for the murder of Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Pradhan and his security guard. Bhati was convicted for murder in 2021, and at present is serving out a life sentence in UP's Sonbhadra jail.

What is Bhati's connection to the killing of Atiq Ahmed? How did he rise to power in the underworld?

