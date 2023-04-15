Asad Ahmed Case: 5 Encounters Daily In UP, 183 Accused Killed Since 2017

Several civil society organisations based in India and abroad, and those linked to the United Nations have, over time, expressed their concern over frequent encounter killings in UP.

Three civil society organisations – Youth for Human Rights Documentation, Citizens Against Hate and People’s Watch -- had shared a 165-page report in October 2021 called Extinguishing Law and Life: Police Killings and Cover Up in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which found inconsistencies in the probe and alleged circumvention of due process.

On being asked about these allegations, top police officials told The Quint that all the encounters are carried out in line with the court’s directives, and that the police has not been convicted by the court in any of the cases.

Questions have, however, been raised on UP Police in some cases. Last year in Agra, a young man was killed in an encounter by the local police that allegedly called him a part of a mining mafia.