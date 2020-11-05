SIT Report Hints at Nexus Between Cops and Gangster Vikas Dubey 

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has said there was a possible nexus between the former gangster Vikas Dubey, some members of the police force and other government servants, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday, 5 November.

This report comes to light after 8 policemen were ambushed and killed in Kanpur on 3 July 2020 while a raid at Dubey’s house was underway.

Uttar Pradesh home department officials have also said that the report was submitted to the state government on Wednesday, 4 November.

Vikas Dubey was gunned down by the Special Task Force (STF) on 10 July 2020 while he was trying to escape police custody, but it was confirmed by the SIT report that some police officers had leaked confidential information from the police department to the gangster.