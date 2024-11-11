Reminiscing Vistara

In June this year, Air India refitted two new A320neo aircraft – VT-RTW and VT-RTZ – in a three-class configuration featuring eight seats in business, 24 extra legroom seats in premium economy, and 132 seats in economy class.

Pretty much the same thing happened with Vistara’s business class. After receiving its eighth aircraft, Vistara realised that there was not the kind of demand for business class seats on domestic routes as they had initially anticipated. From the ninth aircraft onwards, the airline started adding more seats in premium economy, which had caught the public's interest by then, and economy class sections of the aircraft, and started cutting back on business class seats. The first eight aircraft were later retrofitted.

The decision makers at Vistara also realised that India was a market where a lot of the dealing was done in cash. The airline decided to allow passengers to pay by cash at the ATO [as Vistara employees like to call it (the Airport Ticket Office)] if they wanted to upgrade from economy to premium economy or to business class.

Another change was that the cabin crew flying between Delhi and Bangkok was given an overnight stay in the Thai capital. Earlier it was only the cockpit crew that could spend the night in Bangkok to operate the flight back to India the next day.