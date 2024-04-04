Vistara Crisis: 'My Elderly Mom & I Were Stranded at B'luru Airport for 12 Hrs'

The ongoing pilot crisis of Vistara Airline ruined its years of reputation in just one day. I was stuck for over 12 hours at the Bengaluru airport with my 64-year-old mother.

I was returning with my mother from a family function in Guwahati. I had booked a connecting flight with Vistara from Guwahati to Mumbai via Bengaluru. When we started our journey on 1 April, the flight departed on time at 2:30 pm, and we reached Bengaluru at 5:45 pm.

The next flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai was scheduled to depart at 6:45 pm, but we were told that it was rescheduled to 8:30 PM due to operational reasons.