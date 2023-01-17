Indigo Flight Passengers Accuse BJP MP Tejasvi Surya of Unlocking Emergency Exit

Co-passengers on the 10 December flight have alleged that it was BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who unlocked the emergency exit.
At a time when news about Indian air travellers is making headlines, another incident has come to the fore. This time, however, it involves the emergency door of a plane and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya.
What happened? As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on 10 December, a passenger opened the emergency door of a grounded plane, creating a scare among passengers in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli.
Adding that the flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after, the DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter, news agency ANI reported.
What has IndiGo said? In a statement to the press on 17 January, IndiGo said:
Co-passengers on the flight have alleged that it was BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who unlocked the emergency exit.
The first-time MP from Bengaluru South constituency is also the National president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, youth wing of the BJP.
Speaking to digital media site SouthFirst, a passenger -- who did not want to be named -- revealed what allegedly transpired on the flight:
After all the passengers were deplaned from the aircraft, Surya was asked by the airline authorities to give an apology in writing, sources present at the Chennai airport claimed to The News Minute (TNM).
As per TNM report, another passenger alleged, "After the apology, he (Surya) was moved from the seats near the emergency exit and was asked to sit in the back."
The Quint reached out to Surya regarding these allegations. The BJP MP, however, is yet to respond. The copy will be updated if and when he does respond.
