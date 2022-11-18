Tata Group to Integrate Four Airlines Under Air India - Vistara May Be Scrapped

The Tata Group is considering integrating the four airline brands under its wings into one unit under Air India Limited, Bloomberg reported.

The details: The Tata Group is likely to integrate four airlines - Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, and AirAsia India under its Air India brand.

Why? Simple. Because, Air India is preparing for a substantial revamp. According to reports, Air India has ordered nearly 300 narrow-body jets, one of the largest commercial aviation purchases ever, with an aim to triple its fleet of 113 aircraft over the next five years.

Air India's Chief Executive Campbell Wilson was also quoted as saying that the fleet's expansion will include both wide and narrow-body aircraft.