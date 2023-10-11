Vistara Slammed After Denying Pilot's Emergency Leave Amid Mother's Illness

As per reports, the Vistara spokesperson said, "We have come across a screenshot of one particular email, a response to one of our pilots’ request for leaves, being shared online with little context of the entire discussion. We would like to clarify that the requested leaves were for a duration of three days in the future (submitted 8 days prior to the appointment) for medical check-ups of the pilot’s mother, which do not qualify as ‘Emergency Leaves’”.

They added, “Hence, the leaves were denied and alternates were offered like rescheduling the medical check-up or exploring flexibility in the pilot’s roster. As a people friendly organisation, we never deny leaves for emergencies and in fact, extend all possible support to employees in such situations".