Why Tamil Nadu Keeps Turning Film Stars Into Political Icons

In most of India, movie stars merely flirt with politics. In South India, they often ascend to political royalty.

For more than half a century, the Southern states have witnessed an extraordinary phenomenon in which actors have not simply campaigned for political parties but transformed themselves into chief ministers, mass messiahs, and objects of emotional devotion bordering on the religious. Admirers have poured milk over towering cut-outs of their screen idols, built temples in their honour, prayed and fasted for their recovery, and voted for them with a loyalty many democracies reserve only for founding fathers.

This remarkable marriage of cinema and politics has produced some of India’s most iconic political personalities—MG Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa, NT Rama Rao, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and now Vijay.

Why has this phenomenon flourished so spectacularly in South India while remaining relatively limited elsewhere in the country? The answer lies in a combustible blend of cinema, linguistic pride, social aspiration, hero worship, and emotional politics.