TVK Promises 8 Gram Gold for Women: Vijay’s Key Poll Promises Ahead of TN Win

advertisement
Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) contested all 234 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, positioning itself as a new force with a focus on youth empowerment, social justice, and transparent governance.
As the new entrant seals its victory as the single largest party set to form the government, attention has shifted to actor-politician Vijay’s poll promises including 8 grams of gold for marriages, currently valued at around Rs 14,000 per gram (22 carat), reported the Times of India.
The party’s manifesto also promises Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women below 60 years and six free LPG cylinders per family annually.
Vijay has also pledged a quality silk saree alongside gold for brides from economically weaker sections, interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for women-led self-help groups, and clean, corruption-free governance if elected in his first electoral contest.
According to Hindustan Times, TVK’s manifesto and Vijay’s public statements emphasised the party’s intention to establish a government rooted in transparency and accountability.
The party’s campaign highlighted a commitment to modern Dravidian principles, secularism, and a corruption-free administration, aiming to appeal to first-time voters and the broader Tamil electorate.
As highlighted by Financial Express, TVK’s campaign also included specific promises such as student stipends, collateral-free loans for startups, and a strong push for a drug-free Tamil Nadu.
The manifesto places a strong emphasis on education as well, proposing Rs 15,000 annually for mothers or guardians of children studying in government and state-aided schools to help curb dropouts.
The party’s outreach targeted young voters, with exit poll data indicating that 68 percent of first-time voters and 59 percent of those aged 20–29 expressed support for TVK. The party also pledged to prioritise women’s welfare and promote inclusive development.
Coverage revealed that Vijay labelled the BJP as TVK’s “ideological enemy” and the DMK as its “political foe,” accusing the latter of dynastic and anti-people governance. He also called for the retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka, positioning TVK as a party with a strong Tamil identity and assertive regional agenda.
In his official communications, Vijay stated, “It is my long-term intention and desire to help the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil community, who gave me name and fame.”
“As far as I am concerned, politics is not just another profession; it is a sacred service to the people… I wish to fully immerse myself in politics for public service. This is what I consider my gratitude and duty to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote, as noted in The Indian Express
TVK’s emergence as a major political force was seen as a significant shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Election updates confirmed that TVK’s performance was historic, with the party leading in over 100 seats and challenging established parties in several constituencies.
Vijay’s decision to contest from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, and TVK’s strategy to field candidates in all constituencies, underscored the party’s ambition to provide a statewide alternative. Further coverage noted that political strategists had previously predicted TVK’s potential to disrupt the traditional two-party system in Tamil Nadu.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.