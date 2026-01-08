Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Release Postponed Amid CBFC Row And Legal Scrutiny

The release of actor-politician Vijay’s highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan, originally scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed following a delay in obtaining certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The postponement was announced after the Madras High Court reserved its order on a petition filed by the film’s producers, who sought a directive for the CBFC to grant the required certificate.

The film’s new release date has not yet been announced, leaving fans and stakeholders awaiting further updates.

“The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control,” the producers stated, requesting patience and continued support from audiences.