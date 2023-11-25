Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: We Ignored Nature and Science; Evaded Our Own Laws

India’s environmental laws are not ill-conceived. They have a scientific basis. Our green laws don’t say, don’t build roads and tunnels. What they do say is, follow science. There is a science to safe road and tunnel construction in the Himalayas. How can we claim that a broader road will benefit the local population when it is actually making that same area more disaster-prone?

But that’s what seems to be happening – the neta tells the bureaucrat - boasting about widening the CDP by 12 meters is a ‘winner’ in an election campaign, and so it’s non-negotiable. So the loyal babu overrides the experts, finds sarkari ways to get around tricky laws, and ensures that CDP goes ahead as ordained by the neta. The legion of builders, contractors, sub-contractors, and lower-level government ‘inspection’ officials also fall in line.

The thekedar often adds to the problem by cutting more corners – not reinforcing hillsides as per norms, ignoring original approved blueprint plans, using substandard building materials, not roping in proper experts for activities such as demolition, temporary strengthening during tunnelling, etc – because it allows bigger profits. And, as mentioned, lower-level government inspectors and project supervisors, simply ‘look away’.