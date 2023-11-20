Uttarkashi Tunnel: Ambulances Reach Site as Rescue Operation Nears Completion

As the rescue operations, to safely evacuate 41 workers trapped in the under-construction Silkyara tunnel, are close to being completed, ambulances and stretchers have reached the spot.

On Tuesday, 28 November, micro-tunnelling expert Chris Cooper told news agency ANI, "We are expecting to see some results by 5 pm. "

Through manual drilling, the pipe was sent to 55.3 metres depth and the tunnel has been opened and the workers are likely to be evacuated by 5 pm.