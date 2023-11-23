Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Technical Snag Pauses Rescue Ops To Save 41 Workers

Operations to rescue 41 trapped workers at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, which reached its last stage on Thursday, 23 November, has been halted due to a technical snag.

However, Former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office Bhaskar Khulbe said that the rescue operation might be completed by Friday evening if the snag is done away with, news agency PTI reported.

The workers have been trapped since the tunnel collapsed on 12 November.

Rescue ops: Efforts to create an escape passage for the trapped workers had resumed on Wednesday night, 22 November, with officials placing broad pipes through the debris.

Rescue officials will have to drill the debris to a distance of approximately 57 metres to reach the stranded men on the other side.

So far, 800-diameter steel pipes have gone through the rubble to around 46.8 metres.