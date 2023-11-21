'Can't Lose Another Son': Mother of Worker Trapped in Uttarkashi Tunnel

Twenty two year-old Manjeet Chauhan, Kamala's son, is one of 41 workers who have been trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi for more than a week now.

Attempts were still being made on Monday, 20 November, to clear the passageways to the tunnel in order to rescue the workers. While that happened, the families of the trapped men, such as that of Manjeet, were anxious and worried for the safety of men.

In a small veranda in front of their house in Uttar Pradesh's Bhairampur village, Manjeet's mother was seen choking up and holding back tears as she talked about her only son who had left the village two months ago in search of work. Kamala also has two daughters.