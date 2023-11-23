Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Ops To Save 41 Trapped Workers in Last Phase

Rescue operations have intensified at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi where 41 workers have been trapped since the tunnel collapsed on 12 November.
Rescue ops: Efforts to create an escape passage for the trapped workers resumed on Wednesday night, 22 November, with officials placing broad pipes through the debris.
Rescue officials will have to drill the debris to a distance of approximately 57 metres to reach the stranded men on the other side.
So far, 800-diameter steel pipes have gone through the rubble to around 39 metres, India Today reported.
The operation had been suspended on Friday last week after the auger machine hit a hard surface.
Essentials being provided: Meanwhile, extensive healthcare arrangements have been made for workers as they are expected to come out through the pipes on Thursday.
"Our post-rescue action plan is ready. We have prepared final details about where to take them (rescued workers), how to take them. We will have a green corridor in place for their movement," Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi told news agency PTI.
Earlier, a food pipeline of six inches in diameter had been laid to deliver food and other essential items to the workers. An endoscopic flexi camera was also sent through the rubble, which brought out the first visuals of the stranded men on Tuesday, 21 November.
PM takes stock: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation. The PM is said to have asked about sufficient food, medicines, and other essential items being pushed through the pipes.
(With inputs from PTI and India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)