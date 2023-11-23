Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Ops To Save 41 Trapped Workers in Last Phase

Rescue operations have intensified at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi where 41 workers have been trapped since the tunnel collapsed on 12 November.

Rescue ops: Efforts to create an escape passage for the trapped workers resumed on Wednesday night, 22 November, with officials placing broad pipes through the debris.

Rescue officials will have to drill the debris to a distance of approximately 57 metres to reach the stranded men on the other side.

So far, 800-diameter steel pipes have gone through the rubble to around 39 metres, India Today reported.