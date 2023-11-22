Tunnel Expert Who Helped Rescue 41 Trapped Men in Uttarkashi: Who is Arnold Dix?

It’s been more than 11 days since 41 workers have been trapped in the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi since 12 November.
(Photo: PTI)
Video Producer: Divya Uppal
Video Editor: Mohd Irshad Alam
It’s been more than 17 days since 41 workers have been trapped in the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi since 12 November.
Efforts are being made to rescue the workers who have been stuck in the 4.5km (3-mile) tunnel. The first images of the men trapped emerged on Tuesday, 21 November, showing them standing in a confined space and communicating with rescue workers. They have access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.
To get these 41 men out of this dire condition, international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix has been roped in, and he inspected the tunnel site on Monday, 20 November. After inspecting the site, Professor Dix spoke to media and seemed optimistic about the rescue operation.
"We are going back to the office to talk about what we've seen and we need to compare about what we have seen here above the tunnel with what we know about what is happening in the tunnel. This actually helps us make the proper decision because we are rescuing those 41 men and we are not letting anyone get hurt while we're doing that but to that, we need to be very careful," he added.
Arnold Dix is the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association president. He’s a recipient of the 2011 Alan Neyland Australasian Tunnelling Society bi-annual award for excellence in tunnelling.
His efforts in enhancing fire safety in tunnels have been recognised as groundbreaking.
He has expertise in several complex areas: legal, political, ethical and technical risks and also environmental risks related to underground construction.
Qualified as a counselor and a scientist, Arnold Dix is a lawman registered as Barrister of the High Court of Australia. His path led him to engineering and underground construction world with multiple subtopics such as environment, science, law, ethics, security, climatic changes and managing of disasters.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Arnold completed his schooling from Haileybury, in the UK. He graduated from Monash University, Australia in combined geotechnical and engineering sciences with legal professional and corporate law law.
