Tunnel Expert Who Helped Rescue 41 Trapped Men in Uttarkashi: Who is Arnold Dix?

It’s been more than 17 days since 41 workers have been trapped in the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi since 12 November.

Efforts are being made to rescue the workers who have been stuck in the 4.5km (3-mile) tunnel. The first images of the men trapped emerged on Tuesday, 21 November, showing them standing in a confined space and communicating with rescue workers. They have access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

To get these 41 men out of this dire condition, international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix has been roped in, and he inspected the tunnel site on Monday, 20 November. After inspecting the site, Professor Dix spoke to media and seemed optimistic about the rescue operation.