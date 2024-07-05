Unlike the Last 10 Years, Rahul Won't Let Parliament Be a Cakewalk for Modi

Also, for the better part of the years since 2009, Parliament more often than not, has been paralysed by noisy protests and frequent adjournments, with triggers ranging from the 2G corruption scandal that marked the defeat of the Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) in 2014 to issues like the failed demonetisation of high-value rupee notes in 2016 and the vexed farm laws that Modi was forced to withdraw in his second term.

Modi is still very much a presidential PM, but there was enough evidence in the new House during the debate on the motion of thanks to President Draupadi Murmu's address, that the current Lok Sabha can raise substantive issues that should determine the quality of governance. It is also evenly poised (much like the T20 final in which India barely got past strong South Africa).

That brings us to the big question: Is Rahul Gandhi as the freshly minted Leader of the Opposition heading the INDIA grouping as good as Team India coach Rahul Dravid in producing winners? I can hear a howl of "no" to that one, but there is ground to believe that the prince of a beleaguered Congress party has found his form.