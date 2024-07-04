PM Modi Acknowledging Manipur Was First Step, Visiting the State Must Be Next

This is despite the fact that Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, who is in-charge of Home Affairs, has utterly failed in restoring law and order for over a year.

The security vacuum and the revocation of AFSPA in 19 police stations in valley districts have also led to a fertile ground of mass mobilisation by the radicalised armed groups like the Arambai Tenggol.

The massive military training reported, and other proscribed armed groups like the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup and the United National Liberation Front with an avowed secessionist agenda, has deepened the security dilemma in the state with far-reaching implications on India’s national security.

The counter-armed mobilisation by Kuki-Zomi-Hmar village defense volunteers and their armed groups, who come under the wings of Suspension of Operation Agreement, does not augur well for peace and stability.

The sustained ethnic security dilemma across the divide is likely to spoil the future of a generation of youths as they are compelled to spend most of their time on the 'frontlines' to secure their villages from transgression and attacks across the 'buffer zone'.