The Politics of Pasi Dalit Assertion in UP Reaches Parliament

Maharaja Bijli Pasi was a contemporary of Prithviraj Chauhan and a chieftain who owned 12 forts in the Lucknow Parganas, as recorded in British Gazetteers. He is said to have founded Bijnaur or Bijnor, today a small town near Lucknow. When Ram Vilas Paswan was a union minister, in 2000, he released a commemorative postage stamp on Bijli Pasi, to draw attention to the “reign of this legendary monarch, and his tales of bravery, deified through folklore traditions.”

“He was an able leader of the Pasis, a fiercely independent people indigenous to the locality. He constructed 12 forts which is an indication of the prosperity of his kingdom as well as the power he wielded. The Maharaja is believed to have lost his life in the fierce battle. Some historians have placed the timing of this battle as 1194 AD,” the union government’s PIB said then.

The ruins of a fort built by Pasi are still located in Lucknow. Dalit activists have often complained that it has not been given the due importance it should have. In February, the BJP government’s tourism department said it would invest Rs 19 crore to revive the neglected Maharaja Bijli Pasi Fort. The centre was also renamed the Nihalgarh railway station in Amethi, another Pasi-populated constituency, after Bijli Pasi.