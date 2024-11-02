US Election: 3 Aspects of India-US Ties That Could Be Impacted if Trump Wins

The corridors of power in Lutyens' Delhi are expected to keep a close watch on the US presidential election taking place on 5 November.

While the Indian government has consistently maintained its willingness to deal with either of the candidates, the victory of Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will present India with different sets of benefits and challenges.

One of the supposed upsides of a Trump win for the Narendra Modi government is familiarity, having dealt with his administration closely in the past. The bonhomie between the two leaders has also been publicly evident: for instance, the events they appeared in together, namely the 2019 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston and 'Namaste Trump' in Ahmedabad the following year.