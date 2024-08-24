Modi in Ukraine: India Does Not Have the Leverage to Push Putin Towards Peace

In some ways, the considerable hype around Modi’s visit to Ukraine is inevitable. The visit has been termed “historic”, and while some have seen it as the cornerstone of a new Indian initiative to develop ties with Central Europe, others have seen it as a major contribution towards global peace and a significant step in the Indian effort to mediate between the belligerents to end the war.

But the reality is more prosaic. Modi's trip was essentially an exercise in balancing India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war. It is difficult to get away from the feeling that the Indian prime minister's visit to Ukraine was an outcome of the poor optics of his July visit to Moscow.