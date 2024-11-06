Trump Defeats Harris: A Precursory Look at What Swung the US Election for Him

Donald Trump has defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election and secured a second term as US president, marking a shift towards conservative priorities amid ongoing economic and social challenges.

As the night unfolded, a handful of critical swing states tipped the scales in one of the closest races in recent history. Florida came through early for Trump, delivering 30 electoral votes in a decisive win. Known for its demographic diversity and history of swinging between parties, Florida was a must-win for Trump’s campaign, and his success underscored the resonance of his economic message in a state where many are feeling the pressure of inflation and rising living costs.