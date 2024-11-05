Final Thoughts: Critical Factors That Could Determine the US Election Outcome

These constraints, though appealing to members of the religious right, have generated a significant backlash amongst vast swaths of women voters across the country. Not surprisingly, the Democrats in general, and the Harris campaign in particular, have made this a key issue.

Maladroit and contradictory statements on the subject on Trump’s part have also helped the Democrats drive home their message. Furthermore, JD Vance, his running mate, has not helped matters with his convoluted and disingenuous statements on the subject when questioned about his views.

Few presidential elections in recent decades have been so closely fought. What transpires on 5 November will have sweeping consequences for both the United States and the world. As millions of people wait for the results to trickle in with just hours to go, it is still too early to tell who will win and which factors will make them win.

(Sumit Ganguly is a Senior Fellow and directs the Huntington Program on US-India Relations at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.