Trump vs Harris: What Either of Their Presidency Could Spell Out For India

Trump's "America First" stance strained relations with India, especially in commerce. He saw the trade relationship as uneven and regularly criticised India's high tariffs on American commodities, such as agricultural products and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. His administration ended preferential trade terms for billions of dollars' worth of Indian exports to the United States in 2019 when it kicked India out of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP). Both countries persisted in trade negotiations during his presidency to prevent trade conflicts from overshadowing their larger strategic objectives, attempting to settle tariff disputes and enhance market access.

In the context of trade with India, Harris is most likely to toe the line of Biden’s trade policy. The Biden administration has maintained the majority of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. He, in fact, increased tariffs on semiconductors and electric vehicles from China this May. Moreover, Harris would more likely be in favour of multilateral trade agreements and other regional arrangements.