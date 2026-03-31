Why the Extraordinary Rush to Pass Trans Bill 2026 Sans Public Feedback

The anticipation of a backlash would probably explain why MPs and relevant stakeholders—including the statutory body National Council for Transgender Persons established for the very purpose of advising the government in preparation of laws and policies for the community—were kept in the dark.

The contentious Bill removes the 2019 Act's inclusive definition of a transgender person that recognised transmen, transwomen, and genderqueer individuals, regardless of whether they had undergone any medical procedure, and replaces it with a narrow list of categories. In doing so, it also excludes persons with different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities that the 2014 NALSA judgment enshrined.