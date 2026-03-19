‘Right to Self-Identify is Our Only Hope’: Why the Trans Bill Is Sparking Fear

Dart (name changed), a non-binary trans person, says that arranging their gender-affirming surgery was a long and challenging process.

"It was difficult for me to access medical transition. I was lucky that I eventually found doctors who supported me, and I could undergo my surgery three weeks ago. But if this Bill passes, I worry that someone else might not be able to access the life-saving care they need," the New Delhi-based media professional adds.

Dart is among the millions of transgender persons in India whose lives are set to be impacted by the contentious Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. Introduced in the Lok Sabha on 12 March by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, the Bill has evoked a sharp response from the community at large.